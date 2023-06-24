Compound Price Hits $30.92 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $30.92 or 0.00100967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $236.82 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047778 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014051 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003312 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,658,535 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,658,180.10157759 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 30.93831829 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $12,671,700.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

