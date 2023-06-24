Contrasting Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) & Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF)

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Rating) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altarea SCA and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $76.28, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Altarea SCA and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.50% 18.71% 5.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altarea SCA and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.44 billion 8.44 $284.63 million $1.52 42.94

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Altarea SCA.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Altarea SCA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altarea SCA

Altarea is the leading property developer in France. As both a developer and an investor, the Group operates in the three main property markets (Retail, Residential and Business property), leading major mixed-use urban renewal projects in France. The Group has the required expertise in each sector to design, develop, market and manage made-to-measure property products. Listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

