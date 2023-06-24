Cosmos Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $65.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.39 or 0.00030773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

