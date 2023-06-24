Creditcoin Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.53 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006713 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

