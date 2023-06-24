Cronos (CRO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.59 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $7.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

