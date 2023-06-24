Decentralized Social 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $673,745.60 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $89.81 million and approximately $673,745.60 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.53 or 0.00027940 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

