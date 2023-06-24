dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.27 million and $1,670.10 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00290285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015434 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,194,033 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00549987 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $238.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

