Efinity Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.10 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $38.10 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,338,895 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

