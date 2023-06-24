EnWave (NWVCF) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) is one of 149 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EnWave to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EnWave and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnWave N/A N/A N/A EnWave Competitors -18.65% -3.47% -1.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnWave and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EnWave N/A N/A -3.56 EnWave Competitors $4.37 billion $346.27 million 611.53

Analyst Ratings

EnWave’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EnWave. EnWave is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EnWave and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnWave 0 0 0 0 N/A EnWave Competitors 1040 3759 5057 65 2.42

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 79.19%. Given EnWave’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EnWave has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of EnWave shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnWave peers beat EnWave on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood. The company also provides REV platforms for pharmaceutical industry, including powderREV; and freezeREV for the dehydration of biomaterial and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it manufactures and sells cheddar, gouda, bacon cheddar, parmesan garlic, black pepper, white cheddar, and pepper jack flavors. The company sells its products through various direct customer relationships, brokers, distributors, and retailers; its online store, mooncheese.com; and Amazon.com, Inc. EnWave Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

