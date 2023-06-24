Financial Analysis: Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) and Its Peers

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stran & Company, Inc. to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors -6.69% -10.48% -0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors 222 1501 2341 38 2.54

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.69%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 247.96%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $62.47 million -$780,000.00 -35.75 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors $1.99 billion $110.07 million 2,295.99

Stran & Company, Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. peers beat Stran & Company, Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

