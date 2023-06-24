Future Of Fintech (FOF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $811.50 Million

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Future Of Fintech has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Future Of Fintech has a market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $5,804.35 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Future Of Fintech token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Future Of Fintech

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

