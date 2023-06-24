GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $396.63

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.89 million and $396.63 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002102 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002536 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

