Head-To-Head Comparison: Alpine 4 (ALPP) and The Competition

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alpine 4 to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpine 4 and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 Competitors 91 368 712 33 2.57

Alpine 4 presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,002.76%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million -$12.88 million -4.16 Alpine 4 Competitors $436.62 million -$17.20 million 27.06

This table compares Alpine 4 and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpine 4’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4’s competitors have a beta of -9.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,004% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -12.02% -18.47% -9.43% Alpine 4 Competitors -110.24% -55.83% -22.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpine 4

(Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.