Head to Head Survey: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) versus EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.77 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -9.32 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.74%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

