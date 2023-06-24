Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $176.38 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.83 or 0.00015814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $176.38 million and $181,995.32 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation.



