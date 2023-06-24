Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.50 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $138,501.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,526.84 or 1.00021244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00918481 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,590.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

