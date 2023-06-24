Kava Trading 43.4% Higher Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Kava has a total market cap of $662.28 million and approximately $331.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 590,287,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,279,944 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.