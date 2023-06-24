KILT Protocol (KILT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,997.01

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $43,426,328,486,385.90 billion and approximately $24,997.01 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.