KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00021969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $649.28 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,333,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,833,502 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

