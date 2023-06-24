Lido Staked ETH Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $13.89 billion and $2.25 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,879.82 or 0.06125648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,390,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,384,241.21615658. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,890.91013176 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $12,622,022.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

