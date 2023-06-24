Moonbeam 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.22 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $183.30 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,992,544 coins and its circulating supply is 662,432,601 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

