NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004612 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $60.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,657,271 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,657,271 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.44368989 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $58,154,390.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

