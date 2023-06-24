NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004577 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $64.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,657,271 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,657,271 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.44368989 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $58,154,390.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

