Orchid Price Reaches $0.0531 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $51.13 million and $2.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,534.10 or 0.99998748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05400183 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,177,956.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

