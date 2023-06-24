Ordinals Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $163.89 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $163.89 million and $30.99 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $7.80 or 0.00025583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 8.19454395 USD and is up 8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $33,646,440.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

