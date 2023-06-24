PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Tops $0.0309

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $154,331.45 and approximately $8,963.89 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 734,018,141 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 734,011,955.04268 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.03094583 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,778.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

