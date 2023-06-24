PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $300,038.24

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $300,038.24 and approximately $107.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00291969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003317 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,358,213 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

