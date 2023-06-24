Quantfury Token Price Up 3.5% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $8.04 or 0.00026377 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $80.42 million and $6,921.57 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.08556889 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,746.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

