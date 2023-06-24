Quantum One Day Volume Hits $1.85 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.48 and $1.85 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,526.84 or 1.00021244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

