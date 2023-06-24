Radio Caca One Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $39.89 million and $2.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002999 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012632 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

