Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $79.69 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Request has a total market cap of $79.69 million and $489,937.94 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,496.80 or 1.00022781 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08125404 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $919,974.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

