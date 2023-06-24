Scharf Investments LLC Buys 260 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $8.82 on Friday, reaching $298.43. 4,233,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.26.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

