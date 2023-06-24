Skillz Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, June 26th (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, June 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 26th.

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 55,197,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 141.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 157,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $86,539.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,456,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,155.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,050,000 shares of company stock worth $1,649,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.