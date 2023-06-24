Sourceless (STR) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $597.81 million and $9.40 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,693.23 or 1.00018280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002134 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02946942 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,668.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.