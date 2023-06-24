STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Cap of $135.06 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.06 million and approximately $35,915.08 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

