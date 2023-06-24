Steem Market Capitalization Tops $79.01 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $79.01 million and $2.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,272,855 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

