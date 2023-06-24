Substratum (SUB) Trading 69.4% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 69.4% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $156,564.04 and $6.72 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,659.66 or 1.00019113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024403 USD and is down -33.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

