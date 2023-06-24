Tezos Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $779.20 million and $23.89 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002533 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,008,638 coins and its circulating supply is 942,841,194 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

