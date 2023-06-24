Toncoin Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00004599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $7.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,481.98 or 1.00049326 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39791124 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $8,582,237.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

