Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Trading 36% Higher Today

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $1.19 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.75 or 0.06144341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

