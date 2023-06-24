Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and approximately $604,825.17 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,466,849,423 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,849,422 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

