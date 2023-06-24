Veritaseum Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $16.88 or 0.00054927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and approximately $12,659.77 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

