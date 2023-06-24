Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.67 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $87.67 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00010257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,659.66 or 1.00019113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.17659488 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,751,832.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.