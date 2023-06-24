Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.17 million and $1.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,717,922 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

