WEMIX (WEMIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $228.99 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $228.99 million and $3.62 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 968,213,283 coins and its circulating supply is 314,334,573 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 968,155,682.7422304 with 314,273,673.27484185 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.73676351 USD and is up 9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,210,141.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

