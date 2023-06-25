1peco Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1peco has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $104.88 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.