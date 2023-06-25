3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Raised by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $100.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

