45,000 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Covea Finance

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 321,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 122,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

