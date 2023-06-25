AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $53,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

