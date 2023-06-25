Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $943,032.34

Aion (AION) traded 95.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 141.1% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $943,032.34 and approximately $9,750.14 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00047238 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031019 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014401 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

